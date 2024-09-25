Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $142,000 Stock Position in Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report) by 69.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,721 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 224.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Armada Hoffler Properties by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 14,361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Armada Hoffler Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties during the first quarter worth $206,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Armada Hoffler Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.75 price objective for the company.

Armada Hoffler Properties Stock Up 1.4 %

AHH opened at $12.22 on Wednesday. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.72 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.85 and a 200-day moving average of $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 7.49 and a current ratio of 7.49.

Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 911.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Armada Hoffler Properties

In related news, Director Dennis H. Gartman purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.09 per share, with a total value of $49,905.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 21,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,279.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

(Free Report)

Armada Hoffler (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.