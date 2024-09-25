Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Holdings in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO – Free Report) by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,490 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gogo were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Gogo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Gogo in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Gogo by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,399,618 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,308,000 after buying an additional 400,487 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gogo by 95.6% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 59,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Gogo by 51.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 33,221 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 11,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOGO opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.02 million, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day moving average is $8.86. Gogo Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.72 and a 52 week high of $12.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.95.

Gogo ( NASDAQ:GOGO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Gogo had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 145.01%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. Gogo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gogo Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Gogo from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Gogo from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Gogo in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th.

Gogo Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband connectivity services to the aviation industry in the United States and internationally. The company's product platform includes networks, antennas, and airborne equipment and software. It offers in-flight systems; in-flight services; aviation partner support; and engineering, design, and development services, as well as production operations functions.

