Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 529,842 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 98.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,378 shares of the company’s stock after selling 529,842 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYCR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paycor HCM during the first quarter worth approximately $811,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Paycor HCM by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,391 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Paycor HCM by 14.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,201,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,948,000 after purchasing an additional 422,785 shares during the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
PYCR opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.92 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.64.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.
Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.
