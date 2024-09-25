Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SoundHound AI were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SOUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,070,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,655,000 after buying an additional 2,226,471 shares during the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 4,848,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,238 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after purchasing an additional 479,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 563.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 482,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after purchasing an additional 409,917 shares during the last quarter. 19.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

NASDAQ SOUN opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 2.74. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 93.28% and a negative net margin of 195.65%. The business’s revenue was up 53.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOUN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.08.

View Our Latest Report on SoundHound AI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SoundHound AI news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $99,244.56. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,039,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,071,266.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 39,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $193,872.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,560,411 shares in the company, valued at $7,614,805.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 20,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total transaction of $99,244.56. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,039,194 shares in the company, valued at $5,071,266.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 535,275 shares of company stock worth $2,802,644 over the last three months. Company insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.