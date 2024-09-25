Rhumbline Advisers Increases Stock Holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Peakstone Realty Trust were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PKST. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust by 13.0% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $150,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Peakstone Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PKST stock opened at $14.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 8.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $536.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.63. Peakstone Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $9.89 and a 52-week high of $21.73.

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. Peakstone Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently -5.79%.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Peakstone Realty Trust

Peakstone Realty Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.