Rhumbline Advisers Has $595,000 Holdings in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,375 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,556 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Astria Therapeutics worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,971 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 104.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15,816 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Astria Therapeutics by 49.4% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 8,122 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Astria Therapeutics Stock Performance

Astria Therapeutics stock opened at $12.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $686.41 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 0.71. Astria Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.26 and a 52 week high of $16.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Astria Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATXS shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Astria Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.20.

Astria Therapeutics Company Profile

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

