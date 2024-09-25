Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 28,501 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 28,501 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVC. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Service Properties Trust by 137.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 3,436 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the second quarter worth about $68,000. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the first quarter worth about $75,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 143.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 12,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 6,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SVC. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Service Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Service Properties Trust Trading Up 1.6 %

Service Properties Trust stock opened at $4.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.26 and a 12 month high of $8.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $817.20 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 2.20.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $512.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.33 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 10.56% and a negative return on equity of 17.17%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Service Properties Trust will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Service Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.23%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -95.24%.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

