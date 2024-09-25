Rhumbline Advisers Increases Holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TERN – Free Report) by 50.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,659 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Terns Pharmaceuticals worth $604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Decheng Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $4,636,000. Great Point Partners LLC raised its position in Terns Pharmaceuticals by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,309,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,502,000 after purchasing an additional 664,076 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,003,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after acquiring an additional 578,500 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals by 581.8% during the first quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 384,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Terns Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $2,531,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ TERN opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.03. Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.26 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $621.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.63 and a beta of -0.37.

Terns Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TERN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total transaction of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,221.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Hongbo Lu purchased 476,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 476,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,999,995. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jill M. Quigley sold 6,143 shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.68, for a total value of $47,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,221.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,354 shares of company stock valued at $839,288 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TERN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up previously from $19.00) on shares of Terns Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 16th. JMP Securities increased their target price on Terns Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terns Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Terns Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small-molecule product candidates for the treatment of oncology, metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and obesity. The company develops TERN-701, an allosteric BCR-ABL tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) that is in phase 1 clinical trial for chronic myeloid leukemia (CML), a form of cancer that starts in bone marrow.

