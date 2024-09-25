Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report) by 84.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vimeo were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VMEO. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Vimeo by 4,565.2% in the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 11,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11,687 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in Vimeo in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Vimeo by 53.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,743 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vimeo by 42.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 5,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Williams & Novak LLC bought a new position in Vimeo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vimeo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Vimeo from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Vimeo from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Insider Activity at Vimeo

In other Vimeo news, CEO Philip D. Moyer purchased 32,051 shares of Vimeo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.67 per share, for a total transaction of $149,678.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,712,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,328.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vimeo Price Performance

Shares of VMEO opened at $5.05 on Wednesday. Vimeo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $5.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.23. The company has a market cap of $854.79 million, a P/E ratio of 29.71 and a beta of 2.09.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.45 million. Vimeo had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vimeo, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Vimeo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vimeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vimeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.