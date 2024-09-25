Victory Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,437 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ellington Financial were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ellington Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,879,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,625,000 after acquiring an additional 45,979 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ellington Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,326,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Ellington Financial by 509.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 774,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,848,000 after purchasing an additional 647,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Ellington Financial by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 751,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,084,000 after purchasing an additional 183,544 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,368,000 after buying an additional 111,314 shares in the last quarter. 55.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.85.

In related news, CIO Michael W. Vranos sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $71,508.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 179,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,177,418.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of EFC opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.84, a current ratio of 73.16 and a quick ratio of 73.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.98. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.88 and a 1 year high of $13.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.25.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a net margin of 103.55% and a return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $33.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 243.75%.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime mortgage; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

