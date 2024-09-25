Rhumbline Advisers Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) by 52.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,104 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 64,046 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Methode Electronics by 512.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 749.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,693 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE MEI opened at $11.45 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.54 and a 1 year high of $26.02. The firm has a market cap of $405.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 0.72.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $258.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.66 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 13.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is presently -16.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David P. Blom purchased 9,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.81 per share, with a total value of $100,749.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 37,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $405,710.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MEI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Methode Electronics from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

