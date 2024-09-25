Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes $206,000 Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,746 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRH. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in shares of CRH during the first quarter valued at $71,172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in CRH by 211.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,683 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,337,000 after purchasing an additional 26,276 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in CRH by 2,426.7% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,826,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,481,000 after buying an additional 2,714,634 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,041,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH in the first quarter valued at about $1,277,000. Institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CRH. Morgan Stanley upgraded CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $87.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of CRH from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.70.

Shares of CRH stock opened at $91.49 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30. CRH plc has a one year low of $51.59 and a one year high of $93.07.

CRH (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The construction company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. The firm had revenue of $9.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.16 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CRH plc will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.72%.

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

