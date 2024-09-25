Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $203,000 Stock Position in PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Free Report) by 87.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,305 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 31,248 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PAR Technology were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of PAR Technology by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 141,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its holdings in PAR Technology by 315.0% in the 2nd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 79,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 60,006 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in PAR Technology by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 156,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,382,000 after buying an additional 60,766 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in PAR Technology by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 50,423 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 4,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in PAR Technology by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter.

PAR Technology stock opened at $55.81 on Wednesday. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $28.21 and a 52 week high of $58.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.72 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PAR Technology ( NYSE:PAR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). PAR Technology had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.93%. The firm had revenue of $78.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that PAR Technology Co. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PAR. StockNews.com raised shares of PAR Technology to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on PAR Technology from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of PAR Technology in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of PAR Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on PAR Technology from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

