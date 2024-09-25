Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys New Shares in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HighPeak Energy by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in HighPeak Energy by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in HighPeak Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 24.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jack Hightower acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $1,554,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,959,255 shares in the company, valued at $77,066,822.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 203,821 shares of company stock worth $3,154,206. Corporate insiders own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

HighPeak Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HPK stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.08. HighPeak Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.20 and a 12-month high of $18.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $275.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.56 million. HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HighPeak Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. HighPeak Energy’s payout ratio is 12.90%.

HighPeak Energy Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

