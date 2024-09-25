eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,024 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,247 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in eXp World were worth $181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPI. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in eXp World by 4.7% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 223,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 9,979 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of eXp World by 102.2% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of eXp World by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in eXp World during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in eXp World by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 710,428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,017,000 after acquiring an additional 36,569 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get eXp World alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of eXp World from $11.75 to $13.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BTIG Research raised shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at eXp World

In other news, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total value of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn Darrel Sanford sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.49, for a total transaction of $724,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,820,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,486,103.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Randall D. Miles sold 30,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.11, for a total transaction of $453,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 547,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,275,218.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 615,241 shares of company stock worth $8,023,880 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eXp World Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPI opened at $14.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.94 and a beta of 2.29. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $17.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.67.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. eXp World had a negative return on equity of 0.56% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. eXp World’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

eXp World Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

eXp World Company Profile

(Free Report)

eXp World Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers. The company operates through North American Realty, International Realty, Virbela, and Other Affiliated Services segments. It provides Virbela, a cloud-based technologies that provides data, lead generation, and marketing tools for real estate agents and employees.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for eXp World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eXp World and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.