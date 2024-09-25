Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 62,234 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.16% of Xperi worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XPER. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Xperi by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 325,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after buying an additional 103,351 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 45.7% during the second quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 216,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 67,875 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 959.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 135,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 122,443 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in Xperi by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Xperi by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 756,438 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,123,000 after purchasing an additional 269,604 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xperi Price Performance

XPER opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Xperi Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.89 and a 1 year high of $12.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Insider Activity at Xperi

Xperi ( NASDAQ:XPER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.13. Xperi had a negative net margin of 21.67% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $119.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Xperi Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jon Kirchner purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 523,692 shares in the company, valued at $4,529,935.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xperi news, CEO Jon Kirchner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 523,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,529,935.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David C. Habiger acquired 5,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.68 per share, with a total value of $49,910.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 68,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,019.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 13,600 shares of company stock worth $117,948. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XPER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Xperi in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on Xperi from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xperi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

