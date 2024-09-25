AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Stake Reduced by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in AdaptHealth by 197.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of AdaptHealth by 279.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.67% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of AdaptHealth in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

In other news, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,482.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of AdaptHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 212,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,389,747.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Solomon Williams III sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $45,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,899 shares in the company, valued at $415,482.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $10.61 on Wednesday. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $6.37 and a 52 week high of $11.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.44.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $805.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $802.62 million. AdaptHealth had a negative net margin of 21.20% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

