18,819 Shares in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CORZ. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,405,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth about $2,233,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the second quarter worth $12,239,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $939,000.

Core Scientific Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CORZ opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200 day moving average of $7.19. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.61 and a 52 week high of $12.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Core Scientific ( NASDAQ:CORZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.58 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $108,986.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,686,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,869,720.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Core Scientific news, CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $82,356.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,217 shares in the company, valued at $1,150,061.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 11,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $108,986.62. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,686,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,869,720.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 12,761 shares of company stock worth $127,080. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. B. Riley raised Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.10.

Core Scientific Profile

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

