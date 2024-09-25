Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $5.58 to $5.90 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.90.

NASDAQ ERIC opened at $7.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.83. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.18.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.29 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a positive return on equity of 11.39% and a negative net margin of 14.13%. On average, equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $921,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,351,420 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 50,747.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,557,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $83,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,531,221 shares in the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 18.6% during the second quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 5,018,017 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,961,000 after purchasing an additional 785,261 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter valued at about $17,940,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter valued at about $11,869,000. 7.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

