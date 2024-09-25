F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Price Target Raised to $212.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $185.00 to $212.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the network technology company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of several other reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on F5 from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com lowered F5 from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on F5 from $167.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $204.56.

Get F5 alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on FFIV

F5 Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of FFIV opened at $223.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $196.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.86. F5 has a 52-week low of $145.45 and a 52-week high of $223.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that F5 will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.50, for a total value of $130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,617,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,159,066.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,871 shares of company stock valued at $1,508,705. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in F5 by 424.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,604 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 6,153 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in F5 during the first quarter valued at about $1,479,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in F5 by 60.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,083 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in F5 by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,141 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after buying an additional 31,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in F5 by 195.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,994 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after buying an additional 14,541 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

About F5

(Get Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.