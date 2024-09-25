Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their price objective on Gladstone Investment from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Gladstone Investment Stock Performance

GAIN stock opened at $13.82 on Tuesday. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $14.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.77. The company has a market cap of $507.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.01). Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 78.48% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $22.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Gladstone Investment will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Gladstone Investment Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Investment

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAIN. Melia Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,455,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 704,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 85,791 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, United Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Investment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment Corporation is business development company, specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

Further Reading

