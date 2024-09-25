Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Price Target Cut to $21.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Wedbush from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their target price on Hanmi Financial from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

Hanmi Financial Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ HAFC opened at $18.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $574.01 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. Hanmi Financial has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $20.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. The business had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.07 million. Hanmi Financial had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Hanmi Financial will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hanmi Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. Hanmi Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hanmi Financial

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HAFC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,255,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,903,000 after acquiring an additional 58,097 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,072,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,937,000 after acquiring an additional 261,545 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 578,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,667,000 after acquiring an additional 82,087 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 71.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 482,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,070,000 after acquiring an additional 201,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 473,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,918,000 after acquiring an additional 76,198 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. It offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

