HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of HarborOne Bancorp from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

HarborOne Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of HONE stock opened at $12.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $566.94 million, a P/E ratio of 34.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. HarborOne Bancorp has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $14.00.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $79.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.43 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 4.59%. On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.49%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.48, for a total transaction of $162,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,159 shares in the company, valued at $189,184.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,248,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,941,000 after buying an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,342,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,974,000 after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in HarborOne Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $108,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 14.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 216,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,406,000 after buying an additional 11,438 shares during the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and primary lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, home equity, and consumer loans.

