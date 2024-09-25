J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given “Outperform” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their outperform rating on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $195.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $204.00 to $184.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $177.00 to $173.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $173.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $191.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $181.88.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on JBHT

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

NASDAQ JBHT opened at $174.48 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $153.12 and a 52 week high of $219.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.55.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.30%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,150 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,674.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Persio V. Lisboa purchased 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.47 per share, for a total transaction of $98,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,594 shares in the company, valued at $587,511.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $525,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,476,674.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 382.1% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $32,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter worth $40,000. 74.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.