Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) PT Raised to $25.50

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $21.60 to $25.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Li Auto from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $33.07.

Li Auto Stock Performance

Li Auto stock opened at $24.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.96. Li Auto has a 1-year low of $17.44 and a 1-year high of $46.44.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 13.70%. As a group, analysts expect that Li Auto will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Li Auto

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 58.7% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 7.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 2.6% in the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 5.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.88% of the company’s stock.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc operates in the energy vehicle market in the People's Republic of China. It designs, develops, manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company's product line comprises MPVs and sport utility vehicles. It offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

