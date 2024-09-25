Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $85.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Okta from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Westpark Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Okta from $130.00 to $113.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Okta from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Okta from $120.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $104.62.

Shares of OKTA opened at $75.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.41, a P/E/G ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.01. Okta has a 1-year low of $65.04 and a 1-year high of $114.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $632.24 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 1.10% and a negative net margin of 5.55%. Analysts expect that Okta will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $199,752.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 32,516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total value of $2,478,369.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 580,439 shares of company stock worth $50,396,157 over the last three months. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OKTA. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Okta by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486,456 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Okta by 117.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,273,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,890 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Okta by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after acquiring an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Okta by 1,465.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 682,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,823,000 after acquiring an additional 732,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,719,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,423,097,000 after purchasing an additional 438,496 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

