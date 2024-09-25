Noble Financial Lowers Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) to Market Perform

Noble Financial lowered shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lifeway Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th.

Get Lifeway Foods alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on LWAY

Lifeway Foods Stock Up 23.6 %

LWAY stock opened at $26.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $390.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90 and a beta of 1.02. Lifeway Foods has a 12 month low of $9.06 and a 12 month high of $28.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.77.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $49.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.50 million. Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 21.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,193,319.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lifeway Foods news, VP Amy M. Feldman sold 12,948 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $240,444.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,191.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $272,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,110,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,193,319.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,698 shares of company stock valued at $887,612. Company insiders own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Lifeway Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 32,742 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,806,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $539,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at $593,000. 36.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lifeway Foods

(Get Free Report)

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.