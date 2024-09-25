Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Olympic Steel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZEUS opened at $38.53 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.64. Olympic Steel has a fifty-two week low of $34.81 and a fifty-two week high of $73.49. The company has a market capitalization of $428.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Olympic Steel (NASDAQ:ZEUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. Olympic Steel had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $526.25 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS.

Olympic Steel Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olympic Steel

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZEUS. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Olympic Steel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Olympic Steel during the second quarter valued at $58,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olympic Steel during the first quarter valued at $207,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Olympic Steel in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Olympic Steel in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

About Olympic Steel

Olympic Steel, Inc processes, distributes, and stores metal products primarily in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The company offers stainless steel and aluminum coil and sheet products, angles, rounds, and flat bars; alloy, heat treated, and abrasion resistant coils, sheets and plates; coated metals, including galvanized, galvannealed, electro galvanized, advanced high strength steels, aluminized, and automotive grades of steel; commercial quality, advanced high strength steel, drawing steel, and automotive grades cold rolled steel coil and sheet products; hot rolled carbon comprising hot rolled coil, pickled and oiled sheet and plate steel products, automotive grades, advanced high strength steels, and high strength low alloys; tube, pipe, and bar products, including round, square, and rectangular mechanical and structural tubing; hydraulic and stainless tubing; boiler tubing; carbon, stainless, and aluminum pipes; valves and fittings; and tin mill products, such as electrolytic tinplate, electrolytic chromium coated steel, and black plates.

