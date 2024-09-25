ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

ePlus Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $97.94 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.37. ePlus has a fifty-two week low of $53.53 and a fifty-two week high of $102.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.01.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). ePlus had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 4.98%. The company had revenue of $544.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.23 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ePlus will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ePlus

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 5,000 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.19, for a total transaction of $460,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 64,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,940,907.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gobi Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,190,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,903,000. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of ePlus by 349.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,165 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 12,565 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 100.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,552 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of ePlus by 68.0% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 64,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,073,000 after purchasing an additional 26,143 shares during the last quarter. 93.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; managed services or infrastructure and cloud; and enhanced maintenance support, service desk, storage-as-a-service, cloud hosted and managed, and managed security services; and professional, staff augmentation, cloud consulting, consulting, and security services.

