comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

SCOR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of comScore in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of comScore from $17.00 to $13.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get comScore alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on comScore

comScore Price Performance

Shares of SCOR opened at $7.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.54. comScore has a 1-year low of $6.12 and a 1-year high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $33.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.09.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($1.01). comScore had a negative return on equity of 47.80% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The business had revenue of $85.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that comScore will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of comScore

An institutional investor recently raised its position in comScore stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 3.63% of comScore worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 42.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

comScore Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms in the United States, Europe, Latin America, Canada, and internationally. The company provides digital ad solutions, including Media Metrix Multi-Platform and Mobile Metrix, which measure websites and applications on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers measurement of digital video consumption; Plan Metrix, which offers understanding of consumer lifestyle; Total Home Panel Suite, which capture OTT, connected TV, and IOT device usage and content consumption; CCR, which enhances validated campaign essentials verification of mobile and desktop video campaigns; XMedia Enhanced, which provides a deduplicated view of national programming content; Comscore marketing solutions; Lift Models, which measures the impact of advertising on a brand; Survey Analytics, which measure various consumer insights including brand health metrics; and Activation Solutions, including audience activation and content activation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for comScore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for comScore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.