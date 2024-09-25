Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) Price Target to $18.00

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PCRX. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $57.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $43.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Raymond James cut Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Pacira BioSciences from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Pacira BioSciences from a buy rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.10.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PCRX

Pacira BioSciences Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $14.26 on Tuesday. Pacira BioSciences has a fifty-two week low of $11.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $663.75 million, a PE ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.84.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $178.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.31 million. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.21%. Analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee acquired 8,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.10 per share, with a total value of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Frank D. Lee bought 8,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,994.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 107,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,304,186.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Slonin sold 2,836 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $80,117.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,699,485.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 11,176 shares of company stock worth $136,240 and sold 4,281 shares worth $105,494. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCRX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,113,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,413,000 after purchasing an additional 14,960 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 37.5% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,162,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,877,000 after acquiring an additional 590,082 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,084,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,332,000 after acquiring an additional 285,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,066,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,114,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,828,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,300,000 after purchasing an additional 198,936 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Pacira BioSciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pacira BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to healthcare practitioners in the United States. The company offers EXPAREL, a bupivacaine liposome injectable suspension; ZILRETTA, a triamcinolone acetonide extended-release injectable suspension; and iovera system, a non-opioid handheld cryoanalgesia device used to produce controlled doses of cold temperature to targeted nerves.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.