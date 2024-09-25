Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Powell Industries Stock Performance

POWL stock opened at $218.31 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.49. Powell Industries has a one year low of $72.51 and a one year high of $223.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.63. The business had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.18 million. Powell Industries had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 33.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Powell Industries will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Powell Industries Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Powell Industries

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.59%.

In related news, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total transaction of $1,226,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,795,214.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brett Alan Cope sold 2,750 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.31, for a total value of $391,352.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,737 shares in the company, valued at $21,166,762.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James W. Mcgill sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.84, for a total value of $1,226,544.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,795,214.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,224,552. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of POWL. Transform Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 25,920.5% in the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,674,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667,728 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 656,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,410,000 after purchasing an additional 17,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Powell Industries by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 274,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,347,000 after purchasing an additional 35,818 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Powell Industries by 1.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Powell Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,658,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Powell Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.