Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) PT Lowered to $27.00

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.83.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PPBI

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $25.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.86 and a 12-month high of $30.13.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. The business had revenue of $154.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.23 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,015.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pacific Premier Bancorp

In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 30,499 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.63, for a total value of $720,691.37. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 230,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,448,888.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $265,748.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,014.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Premier Bancorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 77.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 20,619 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $653,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the first quarter worth $766,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1,193.1% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 223,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 206,150 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.