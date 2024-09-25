SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Wedbush

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wedbush from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.73.

Get SLM alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SLM

SLM Price Performance

NASDAQ:SLM opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.26. SLM has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $23.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.32. SLM had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 24.67%. The company had revenue of $783.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SLM will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SLM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at SLM

In other news, Director Robert S. Strong sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.70, for a total transaction of $102,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,811.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SLM

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SLM by 117.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 73,140 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 39,519 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 19.6% during the first quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 594,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 97,442 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 59.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 593,201 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,926,000 after purchasing an additional 220,154 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 77.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 64,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 28,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of SLM by 50.7% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 290,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 97,832 shares in the last quarter. 98.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, originates and services private education loans to students and their families to finance the cost of their education in the United States. It is also involved in the provision of retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market accounts, and high-yield savings accounts; and interest-bearing omnibus accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.