Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Underperform”

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $76.00 price objective on the coffee company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $80.00.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Starbucks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Starbucks from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $93.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.92.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $94.45 on Tuesday. Starbucks has a one year low of $71.55 and a one year high of $107.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.98 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. Starbucks had a net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $91.50 per share, for a total transaction of $34,770.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,316,143. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,327.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jorgen Vig Knudstorp purchased 380 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $34,770.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,316,143. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,659 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 6,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 2,862 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Starbucks by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 567 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

