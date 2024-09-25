Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.
Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.
Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.
