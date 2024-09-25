Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Pioneer Power Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PPSI opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pioneer Power Solutions has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $7.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.37.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.59 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Power Solutions will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Power Solutions

About Pioneer Power Solutions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $91,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Pioneer Power Solutions by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 80,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 46,680 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Pioneer Power Solutions by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 55,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, design, manufacture, integrate, refurbish, distribute, sell, and service electric power systems, distributed energy resources, power generation equipment, and mobile EV charging solutions. The company operates through Electrical Infrastructure Equipment and Critical Power Solutions segments.

