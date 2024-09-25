Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $190.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.85.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of TXRH stock opened at $175.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.29. The company has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 12-month low of $91.06 and a 12-month high of $178.54.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 7.47%. Texas Roadhouse’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.39%.

Institutional Trading of Texas Roadhouse

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $953,000. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 125.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,392 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 3,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 41.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.