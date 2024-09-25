Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Cut to $16.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRIP. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.33.

Tripadvisor stock opened at $14.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Tripadvisor has a 1-year low of $12.93 and a 1-year high of $28.76.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The travel company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $497.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.76 million. Tripadvisor had a net margin of 1.32% and a return on equity of 11.81%. Tripadvisor’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tripadvisor will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRIP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,887,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,731,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tripadvisor by 1,150.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,684,505 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $30,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,761 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,807,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 53.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,868 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $41,364,000 after buying an additional 822,712 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company, primarily engages in the provision of travel guidance products and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brand Tripadvisor, Viator, and TheFork. The Brand Tripadvisor segment offers travel guidance platforms for travelers to discover, generate, and share authentic user-generated content in the form of ratings and reviews for destinations, points-of-interest, experiences, accommodations, restaurants, and cruises.

