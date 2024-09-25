A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, DA Davidson raised their price target on A-Mark Precious Metals from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A-Mark Precious Metals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $47.67.

Shares of AMRK stock opened at $42.95 on Tuesday. A-Mark Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $23.14 and a fifty-two week high of $47.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market cap of $981.62 million, a P/E ratio of 13.17 and a beta of -0.05.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.59). A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. On average, analysts forecast that A-Mark Precious Metals will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 18th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.54%.

In related news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at $8,702,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, Director Jess M. Ravich sold 14,500 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.68, for a total value of $662,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 190,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,702,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael R. Wittmeyer sold 25,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $1,146,048.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 292,535 shares in the company, valued at $12,973,927.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,911,036 in the last quarter. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMRK. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at about $308,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 51,460 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 94.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,702,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in A-Mark Precious Metals during the second quarter valued at approximately $414,000. 75.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

