Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 4,303 Shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.15% of LSI Industries worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in LSI Industries by 87.0% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $203,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at $273,000. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $142,028.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,417.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Thomas A. Caneris sold 9,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total transaction of $142,028.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 98,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437,417.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James E. Galeese sold 8,824 shares of LSI Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.57, for a total value of $128,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,843.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,903 shares of company stock valued at $756,227. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LSI Industries Trading Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:LYTS opened at $15.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $459.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.13. LSI Industries Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $17.33.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The construction company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 5.32%. The business had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.28 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LSI Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of LSI Industries in a research note on Friday, August 16th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc produces and sells non-residential lighting and retail display solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Lighting and Display Solutions. The Lighting segment manufactures, markets, and sells non-residential outdoor and indoor lighting fixture and control solutions in the commercial and industrial markets.

