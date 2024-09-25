Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by WMG Financial Advisors LLC

WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 22.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.7% of WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. WMG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 650.0% in the second quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $232.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.84.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.35. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 4,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $918,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,500 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total transaction of $246,241,037.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

