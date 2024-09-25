Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC Has $12.84 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,452 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.9% of Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 20,375 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,755 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,763 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at $371,759,651.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,104,317 shares of company stock worth $1,220,621,322 over the last quarter. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $238.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.84.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $193.96 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $147.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.63 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 21.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

