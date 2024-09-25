Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 119,915 Shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC – Free Report) by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,915 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.25% of ChromaDex worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the first quarter worth $54,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 15.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

ChromaDex Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CDXC stock opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. ChromaDex Co. has a twelve month low of $1.25 and a twelve month high of $4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.60 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, Director Kristin Patrick sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total transaction of $82,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of ChromaDex in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CDXC

ChromaDex Company Profile

(Free Report)

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on developing healthy aging products. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers and distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.