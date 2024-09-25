Deuterium Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Deuterium Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,000 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 5.6% of Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Deuterium Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% during the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a PE ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the computer hardware maker to repurchase up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,329,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 385,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $50,334,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,141,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,125,717.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,974,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,329,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock valued at $521,745,907 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Westpark Capital raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $127.50 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

