Atlas Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.90 Million Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1,249.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,530 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,193 shares during the quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.27. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $39.23 and a 52-week high of $140.76.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the computer hardware maker to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $1,200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total transaction of $14,733,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,329,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.78, for a total value of $14,733,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,974,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,819,329,886.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock worth $521,745,907. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

