Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 875.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 860,719 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 772,512 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up approximately 6.6% of Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $106,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 843.8% during the 2nd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 570,768 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $70,513,000 after acquiring an additional 510,294 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 772.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 945.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 84,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after purchasing an additional 76,517 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its position in NVIDIA by 752.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 56,720 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 50,070 shares during the period. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 910.9% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 147,838 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $18,264,000 after purchasing an additional 133,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total value of $16,092,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,628,094,829.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock valued at $521,745,907. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

Shares of NVDA opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $39.23 and a twelve month high of $140.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.64 and a 200-day moving average of $107.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

