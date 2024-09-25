Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys Shares of 8,216 Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOAR. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth about $492,000. Renaissance Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth about $497,000. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the second quarter worth about $7,366,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in Loar during the second quarter worth about $9,208,000.

Shares of LOAR stock opened at $72.47 on Wednesday. Loar Holdings, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.57 and a fifty-two week high of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 4.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.22.

Loar ( NYSE:LOAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.70 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Loar Holdings, LLC will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

LOAR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Loar in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Loar from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

