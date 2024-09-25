Vantage Investment Partners LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 567.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,660 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,226 shares during the quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $11,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $27,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 231.3% in the first quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 53 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.10.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $120.87 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $115.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.68, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.34%.

NVIDIA announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total value of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total transaction of $119,270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,852,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,025,289.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 492,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,352,303 shares of company stock valued at $521,745,907. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

