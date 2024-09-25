Rhumbline Advisers Has $617,000 Holdings in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HilleVax were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,009,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HilleVax by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
HilleVax Price Performance
HLVX opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.81. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners cut HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim downgraded HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.
HilleVax Profile
HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.
