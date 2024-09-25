Rhumbline Advisers Has $617,000 Holdings in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 42,658 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in HilleVax were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalys Pacific LLC acquired a new position in HilleVax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,009,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HilleVax during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HilleVax by 35.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in HilleVax during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HilleVax alerts:

HilleVax Price Performance

HLVX opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.81. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $20.22. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HilleVax ( NASDAQ:HLVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). As a group, equities research analysts predict that HilleVax, Inc. will post -2.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of HilleVax in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Leerink Partners cut HilleVax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Guggenheim downgraded HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of HilleVax in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of HilleVax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

View Our Latest Stock Report on HilleVax

HilleVax Profile

(Free Report)

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HilleVax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HilleVax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.