Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Hudson Technologies were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hudson Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,280,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37,158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Hudson Technologies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,574,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after buying an additional 30,217 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 81.0% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 676,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,444,000 after buying an additional 302,529 shares during the last quarter. RK Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hudson Technologies by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. RK Capital Management LLC now owns 498,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,549,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDSN opened at $8.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.18 million, a PE ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.26. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.94 and a 12-month high of $15.24.

Hudson Technologies ( NASDAQ:HDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Hudson Technologies had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $75.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HDSN. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Hudson Technologies from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hudson Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.60.

Hudson Technologies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hudson Technologies Company, engages in the provision of solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry in the United States. The company engages in the sale of refrigerant and industrial gas; provision of refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination and recovery to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

